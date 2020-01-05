Global  

Australia commits billions to wildfire recovery fund

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra 2 billion Australian dollars to help communities recover from deadly wildfires.

Mr Morrison said the funds were in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that has already been committed.
