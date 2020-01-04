Australians watch their homes burn while evacuating from bushfires on boat 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:17s - Published Australians watch their homes burn while evacuating from bushfires on boat Australians watched their homes, cars and caravans burn while evacuating from bushfires in New South Wales on a boat on December 31. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Australians watch their homes burn while evacuating from bushfires on boat Australians watched their homes, cars and caravans burn while evacuating from bushfires in New South Wales on a boat on December 31. The footage shows 17 people and two dogs all upon a small vessel with masks over their mouths surrounded by thick smoke billowing from the nearby blazes.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Kyrgios Pledges To Donate Money To Victims Of Australian Bushfires Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios said he’s going to help the victims of the bushfires burning the country. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed by fires and some towns, like Kyrgios’.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 1 day ago Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes The Australian navy has begun evacuating around 1,000 people stranded on the east coast. Searing weather fronts are whipping up more blazes across Victoria and New South Wales. At the peak of the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published 2 days ago