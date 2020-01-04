Global  

Australians watch their homes burn while evacuating from bushfires on boat

Australians watch their homes burn while evacuating from bushfires on boat

Australians watch their homes burn while evacuating from bushfires on boat

Australians watched their homes, cars and caravans burn while evacuating from bushfires in New South Wales on a boat on December 31.
Australians watch their homes burn while evacuating from bushfires on boat

Australians watched their homes, cars and caravans burn while evacuating from bushfires in New South Wales on a boat on December 31.

The footage shows 17 people and two dogs all upon a small vessel with masks over their mouths surrounded by thick smoke billowing from the nearby blazes.




