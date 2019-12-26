Global  

Sagging Warren Backs Down From Wine Cave Attack

Elizabeth Warren's campaign for the Democratic Nomination is slowly fading.

She is now tied for third place nationally with Michael Bloomberg.

Warren has changed strategies to save her struggling campaign.

In December, she attacked Pete Buttigieg for holding fund raisers in "wine caves." The tactic back fired.

It turns out that Warren held her fair share of Senate re-election campaigns in expensive restaurants and "wine caves." Politico reports that former Warren supporters were very disappointed by her attacks and hypocrisy.

So, according to Politico, Warren has now retreated on the wine cave attacks.
