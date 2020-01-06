Global  

Michelle Williams keeps baby bump under wraps at Golden Globes

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Actress Michelle Williams kept any hint of a baby bump under wraps on Sunday as she and her reported new fiance Thomas Kail made their made her red carpet debut as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards.
