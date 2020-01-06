Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brad Pitt Jokes His Mom Didn't Like The Swearing In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Brad Pitt Jokes His Mom Didn't Like The Swearing In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Brad Pitt Jokes His Mom Didn't Like The Swearing In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

While on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Brad Pitt jokes that his mom didn't like all the swear words in his movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

Plus, Eddie Murphy addresses taking a jab at Bill Cosby in his recent "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArghZombies

Jon Ẉalmsley That was fun. Didn't think it was amazing though. Mostly all the characters were annoying as shit. Other than Gary… https://t.co/PRbUgeCMS6 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Golden Globe winners run down [Video]Golden Globe winners run down

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was the big winner at this year's Golden Globe Awards, taking home three prizes.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 02:11Published

Quentin Tarantino Talks Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio Casting [Video]Quentin Tarantino Talks Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio Casting

After his film "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" won the Golden Globe for Best Film Comedy or Musical, director Quentin Tarantino says he wrote the script with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in mind.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.