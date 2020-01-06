Brad Pitt Jokes His Mom Didn't Like The Swearing In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:01s - Published Brad Pitt Jokes His Mom Didn't Like The Swearing In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ While on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Brad Pitt jokes that his mom didn't like all the swear words in his movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Plus, Eddie Murphy addresses taking a jab at Bill Cosby in his recent "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jon Ẉalmsley That was fun. Didn't think it was amazing though. Mostly all the characters were annoying as shit. Other than Gary… https://t.co/PRbUgeCMS6 3 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Golden Globe winners run down 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was the big winner at this year's Golden Globe Awards, taking home three prizes. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 02:11Published 5 hours ago Quentin Tarantino Talks Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio Casting After his film "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" won the Golden Globe for Best Film Comedy or Musical, director Quentin Tarantino says he wrote the script with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in mind. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 00:52Published 9 hours ago