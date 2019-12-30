Global  

President Trump Supporter Says He Has A Way To End Impeachment Trial Stand Off

Frances Wang reports Senator Lindsey Graham says they should move forward with the trial even though the House has not sent over the articles of impeachment.
Biden says no ‘legitimacy’ to calling him as impeachment witness, after clarifying subpoena stance

Joe Biden said Monday there’s no legitimate reason for him to testify at President Trump’s...
FOXNews.com - Published

With Trump impeachment trial on hold, Senate to focus on 'ordinary business'

U.S. senators, who had expected just weeks ago to be turning their attention to an impeachment trial...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Sify



'Ordinary business' in Senate with impeachment on hold [Video]'Ordinary business' in Senate with impeachment on hold

U.S. senators, who had expected just weeks ago to be turning their attention to an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, will kick off the week focussing on "ordinary business," with lawmakers..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

As Impeachment Trial Looms, Trump Faces Major Global, Security Tests [Video]As Impeachment Trial Looms, Trump Faces Major Global, Security Tests

As he faces a pending impeachment trial at home, President Trump is facing major foreign policy challenges — heightened by killing of Iranian general.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published

