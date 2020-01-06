Global  

Phoebe Waller-Bridge dedicates win to Andrew Scott

Phoebe Waller-Bridge dedicates win to Andrew Scott

Phoebe Waller-Bridge dedicates win to Andrew Scott

Phoebe Waller-Bridge dedicated her Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series to her 'Fleabag' co-star Andrew Scott.
