South African anti-apartheid group protests controversial Indian citizenship bill

South African anti-apartheid group protests controversial Indian citizenship bill

South African anti-apartheid group protests controversial Indian citizenship bill

Human rights activists and concerned protesters gathered outside the Indian Consulate in Cape Town on January 6 as part of a picket arranged by the People Against Apartheid and Fascism.

The protest is against the recent amendment to India's Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) which has drawn criticism for being perceived as anti-Muslim.

Protesters were seen bearing signs with slogans such as "JNU will not be democracy's graveyard", referencing recent crackdowns on student protests at Jawalarhal Nehru University in Delhi.
Indian students allegedly linked to ruling party assault activists

Students at one of India’s top universities say they have been beaten for protesting against a controversial new citizenship law.

Indian Christian choir sings carols in skull caps and hijabs to show solidarity with Muslims

A youth choir of Christians showed solidarity with the Indian Muslim community during a Christmas service in a church in south India. A group of 15 carollers wore skullcaps and headscarves,..

