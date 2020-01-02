South African anti-apartheid group protests controversial Indian citizenship bill

Human rights activists and concerned protesters gathered outside the Indian Consulate in Cape Town on January 6 as part of a picket arranged by the People Against Apartheid and Fascism.

The protest is against the recent amendment to India's Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) which has drawn criticism for being perceived as anti-Muslim.

Protesters were seen bearing signs with slogans such as "JNU will not be democracy's graveyard", referencing recent crackdowns on student protests at Jawalarhal Nehru University in Delhi.