Seven in 10 Americans are optimistic that they'll reach their financial goals by 2030 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published Seven in 10 Americans are optimistic that they'll reach their financial goals by 2030 A new decade is a time for new resolutions and seven in 10 Americans are optimistic they'll achieve their financial goals by 2030, according to a new survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by CreditWise from Capital One. From buying a house (51 percent) to going debt free (56 percent), people are thinking ahead and want to use the new year to start planning their financial future. Other major milestone goals for the new decade included: taking a dream vacation (40 percent), getting married (38 percent), and becoming financially independent (36 percent). The study of 2,000 Americans examined the resolutions and expectations people have when it comes to their wallets. Many are taking it seriously, as 44 percent already have a specific goal in mind for 2020. The survey found things are looking up for 2020 since three in five (63 percent) are "very confident" they'll make their New Year's financial resolutions a reality. It might take some creative methods to pinch pennies, but respondents are up to the task. Half of those with a 2020 monetary resolution plan (51 percent) will be putting more money from their paycheck straight to savings and cutting back on eating out (51 percent). With the streaming wars in full force, four in 10 with a New Year's financial resolution will be cutting their cable bill, while 47 percent will be cancelling unnecessary subscription services that can add up to a pretty penny. Buying expensive lunches can put a dent in savings — 1 in 5 say that a New Year monetary goal will be brown-bagging lunches in 2020. Chris Gatz, Head of CreditWise at Capital One said, "Good credit can go a long way in helping consumers achieve their financial goals. The key is making healthy credit behaviors part of your routine year-round. There are many tools out there, like CreditWise, a free credit monitoring tool that helps people understand, improve and monitor their credit, and is available for free to everyone-Capital One customer or not." Respondents are hoping little tweaks will have big payoffs someday, but that doesn't mean a little (or big) help wouldn't be nice. Twenty-two percent of respondents admitted that they would need an outright miracle to help meet their dream financial milestones. But more realistically, Americans say gunning for higher salary (40 percent), meeting with financial advisors (26 percent), and paying off all loans (47 percent) would be the most helpful. Twenty-nine percent of respondents admitted what they would really need to make those dreams come true, was more self-control. That might be why one in four (26 percent) would rather get a cavity filled than make a budget for 2020. Respondents blamed a variety of factors for their negative financial impacts with number one being medical expenses (46 percent). Periods of unemployment (35 percent) obviously prompted more spending than saving. Common, but necessary expenses like car repairs (19 percent) and family emergencies (22 percent) certainly didn't help either. Additionally, 16 percent admitted a lack of credit history hindered their financial growth. Sixty-four percent revealed they're worried their credit score could prevent them from achieving their milestone financial goals. Gatz added, "More than health, family or career goals, financial goals were top of mind for those we surveyed (30 percent of respondents). To achieve those long-term goals start taking small, achievable steps, like paying your bills on time and frequently checking your credit score with a tool like CreditWise." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Seven in 10 Americans are optimistic that they'll reach their financial goals by 2030 A new decade is a time for new resolutions and seven in 10 Americans are optimistic they'll achieve their financial goals by 2030, according to a new survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by CreditWise from Capital One. From buying a house (51 percent) to going debt free (56 percent), people are thinking ahead and want to use the new year to start planning their financial future. Other major milestone goals for the new decade included: taking a dream vacation (40 percent), getting married (38 percent), and becoming financially independent (36 percent). The study of 2,000 Americans examined the resolutions and expectations people have when it comes to their wallets. Many are taking it seriously, as 44 percent already have a specific goal in mind for 2020. The survey found things are looking up for 2020 since three in five (63 percent) are "very confident" they'll make their New Year's financial resolutions a reality. It might take some creative methods to pinch pennies, but respondents are up to the task. Half of those with a 2020 monetary resolution plan (51 percent) will be putting more money from their paycheck straight to savings and cutting back on eating out (51 percent). With the streaming wars in full force, four in 10 with a New Year's financial resolution will be cutting their cable bill, while 47 percent will be cancelling unnecessary subscription services that can add up to a pretty penny. Buying expensive lunches can put a dent in savings — 1 in 5 say that a New Year monetary goal will be brown-bagging lunches in 2020. Chris Gatz, Head of CreditWise at Capital One said, "Good credit can go a long way in helping consumers achieve their financial goals. The key is making healthy credit behaviors part of your routine year-round. There are many tools out there, like CreditWise, a free credit monitoring tool that helps people understand, improve and monitor their credit, and is available for free to everyone-Capital One customer or not." Respondents are hoping little tweaks will have big payoffs someday, but that doesn't mean a little (or big) help wouldn't be nice. Twenty-two percent of respondents admitted that they would need an outright miracle to help meet their dream financial milestones. But more realistically, Americans say gunning for higher salary (40 percent), meeting with financial advisors (26 percent), and paying off all loans (47 percent) would be the most helpful. Twenty-nine percent of respondents admitted what they would really need to make those dreams come true, was more self-control. That might be why one in four (26 percent) would rather get a cavity filled than make a budget for 2020. Respondents blamed a variety of factors for their negative financial impacts with number one being medical expenses (46 percent). Periods of unemployment (35 percent) obviously prompted more spending than saving. Common, but necessary expenses like car repairs (19 percent) and family emergencies (22 percent) certainly didn't help either. Additionally, 16 percent admitted a lack of credit history hindered their financial growth. Sixty-four percent revealed they're worried their credit score could prevent them from achieving their milestone financial goals. Gatz added, "More than health, family or career goals, financial goals were top of mind for those we surveyed (30 percent of respondents). To achieve those long-term goals start taking small, achievable steps, like paying your bills on time and frequently checking your credit score with a tool like CreditWise."





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources WeWork Laying Off Thousands for Financial Stability WeWork Laying Off Thousands for Financial Stability. A source tells 'The New York Times' that up to 6,000 could lose their jobs with the real estate company. According to Chairman Marcelo Claure, the.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:02Published on November 18, 2019