shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for Jan. 6, 2020 HOW TONIGHT'S BOARD MEETINGCOULD BRING THAT INTOFRUITION.IT WAS AN EARTHQUAKE THAT SHOOKKERN COUNTY.HOW THE COMMUNITY OF RIDGECRESTIS PICKING UP THEPIECES SIX MONTHS LATER.AND, CLINICA SIERRA VISTA ISTAKING THEIR SERVICES UP ANOTCH.HOW A NEW DESIGN STANDARD WILLELEVATE YOUREXPERIENCE.GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS ATSIX A-M.. I'M MIKE HART.AND I'M DANIELLE KERNKAMP.HIGH PRESSURE IS BUILDINGONSHORE TODAY AND TOMORROW,WHICH MEANS CALM, COLD NIGHTSWITH A FOG THREAT EACHMORNING. THAT ALSO MEANS SUNNYAND STABLEAFTERNOONS, SO EXPECT ABOVEAVERAGE TEMPERATURESTO START THE WEEK. THAT MEANSTHIS MORNING'S 40SWILL CLIMB TO THE 50S BY 11 A.M.WITH A BAKERSFIELDHIGH F 58 THIS AFTERNOON UNDERMOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. WEHAVE MODERATE AIR QUALITY SOTHERE IS NO WOOD BURNINGPERMITTED UNLESS YOU HAVE AREGISTERED DEVICE. AS FORTHE REST OF KERN COUNTY TODAY,EXPECT THE UPPER 50S INTHE KERN RIVER VALLEY AND KERNDESERT WITH THE UPPER 40S IN THESOUTH MOUNTAINS OF TEHACHAPI ANDFRAZIER PARKTHIS AFTERNOON.WATER POLO COULD BE ONE STEPCLOSER TO BECOMING AREALITY IN THE KERN HIGH SCHOOLDISTRICT AFTER TONIGHT'SBOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING.TONIGHT THE BOARD IS EXPECTED TOVOTE ON WHETHER TO INCLUDE WATERPOLO AS A C-I-F SPORT AMONGSTLOCAL HIGH SCHOOLS.WITH A NEW AQUATICS COMPLEX SETTO BE OPEN -- ASPOKESPERSON FOR THE AQUATICSCENTER PROGRAM SAID ASMANY AS 10 HIGH SCHOOLS SAIDTHEY WOULD BE OPEN TOPARTICIPATING IN WATER POLO ASSOON AS FALL THIS YEAR.CURRENTLY -- GARCES ANDBAKERSFIELD CHRISTIAN HAVEWATER POLO PROGRAMS.THE BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULEDTO BEGIN AT 7.(PAUSE FOR 2 SECONDS)IT HAS BEEN SIX MONTHS SINCE THE7.1 MAGNITUDEEARTHQUAKE ROCKED RIDGECREST ANDTRONA.MANY PEOPLE ARE STILL TRYING TOPICK UP THE PIECES.THE EARTHQUAKE ALSO IMPACTEDBUSINESSES IN THE RIDGECRESTCOMMUNITY --23ABC'S ALEX BELL SPOKE TO SOMERESIDENTS ABOUT HOW THECOMMUNITY IS REMAINING STRONG.EVERYTHING WAS KNOCKED OVER...LIQUID EVERYWHERE .NATHAN SHANEBURLSON REMEMBERSJUST MONTHS AGOWHAT THE CONVENIENCE STORE DOWNTHE STREET FROMWHERE HE LIVES LOOKED LIKE AFTERTHAT 7.1 EARTHQUAKE HIT.HE SAYS PARTS OF THE CEILINGWERE MISSING AND THERE WERELONG LINES OF PEOPLE WAITING FORFOOD AND WATER BECAUSE..."THE GROCERY STORES WEREFINISHED FOR A FEW DAYS."BUT WHAT HE REMEMBERS MOST ISWHAT HAS BEENEMERGING FROM RIDGECREST EVERSINCE.. A SENSE OF COMMUNITY.AND HELPING ONE ANOTHER."WE WERE JUST SITTING RIGHTTHERE AT THE DOOR TELLING THEMWHAT WENEEDED AND THEY'D GO GET ITTHROUGH THE WRECKAGE BECAUSETHERE WASSO MUCH DAMAGE WE COULDN'T COMEIN."JUST A FEW BLOCKS OVER... THERIDGECREST CINEMA ALSO HITHARD... PART OF THE CEILINGCOMPLETELY COLLAPSING.BUT NOW, UNDER CONSTRUCTION."I WAS JUST AT RIDGECREST CINEMATWO DAYS AGO WITH MY GRANDKIDSAND WE NOTICED THAT HALF OF THEBUILDINGWAS CLOSED BECAUSE THEY'REREMODELING AND THE OTHER PORTIONWAS STILLOPEN."WHILE BUSINESSES WORK ONREINFORCING THEIR BUILDINGS..THE COMMUNITY IS REINFORCINGTHEIR BOND.I THINK FOR THE MOST PART A LOTOF THE LOCAL BUSINESSES HAVECOMETOGETHER, AND A LOT OF PEOPLEARE TRYING TO HELP THEM - LOCALRESIDENTSARE TRYING TO SUPPORT THEM ASWELL.PEOPLE SAY INITIALLY IT TOOKSOME TIME, BUT BUSINESSES HAVESTARTED TO BOUNCE BACK.THERE WAS A LOT OF CLEANUP, SO IFEELLIKE IT KIND OF HINDERED THEM ATFIRST. BUT NOW EVERYTHING'SPRETTYMUCH BACK TO NORMAL.IF YOU TAKE A WIDE LOOK ATRIDGECREST TODAY, IT'S HARDTO TELL THAT JUST SIX MONTHS AGOTHE CITY WAS SHAKEN.BUT IF YOU LOOK CLOSE ENOUGH...YOU CAN SEE THE REMINDERS.SEARS HEATING AND COOLING HASN'TREOPENED AND AT CERROCOSO COMMUNITY COLLEGE - SIGNSARE POSTED ON THE WINDOWSTATING THEY ARE STILL REPAIRINGFROM EARTHQUAKE.PEGGY BREEDEN - THE MAYOR OFRIDGECREST - SAYS THEBIGGEST ECONOMIC IMPACT FOR THECITY WILL COME FROM A 3.1BILLION DOLLAR PROJECT TO REPAIRTHE DAMAGE AT THENAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINALAKE."THEY'RE ESTIMATING 2,000 PEOPLECOMING IN TOWN TO HELP MAKETHOSE REPAIRSAND TO MOVE HERE."MOST RESIDENTS WE SPOKE TO SAYTHE REBUILDING PROCESS HASMADE THEM THANKFUL FOR THEIRLOCAL BUSINESSES.IT REALLY MEANT A LOT TO ALL OFUS IN THE COMMUNITY BECAUSE WEHAD NOWHERE TO TURN.THE QUAKE MAY HAVE ROCKED A FEWBUILDINGS (NAT) ... BUT ITDIDN'T SHAKE THE HEART OF THECOMMUNITY... MANY SAYINGTHEY DON'T PLAN ON LEAVING THEPLACE THEY CALL HOME.TO UPROOT AND MOVE I THINK THATWOULD BE DEVASTATING FOR MEBECAUSE I LOVEMY HOME, I LOVE MY COMMUNITY ANDTHIS IS A GREAT PLACE.IF YOU WANT TO SEE OUR COMPLETESPECIAL REPORTON THE SIX-MONTHS SINCE THERIDGECREST EARTHQUAKES ...HEAD TO OUR 23ABC FACEBOOK PAGEOR YOUR STREAMINGDEVICES.THERE ARE MANY IDEAS ANDFUNDRAISERS LOOKING TO HELPLOCAL FOLKS IN NEED..AND.. THIS MORNING.. WE'LL PLANSFOR THE INAUGURALMAYOR'S BALL SCHEDULED FOR NEXTMONTH.ADVANCED TICKETS ARE REQUIRED TOATTEND THEBLACK-TIE GALA ON FEB. 8TH ATCITYSERVE ON 32-0-1 F STREET.CITYSERVE CONNECTS FAMILIES INCRISIS WITH MORE THAN80 LOCAL CHURCHES OF ALLDENOMINATIONS ACROSS BAKERSFIELD-- AND HELPS FAMILIES GET BACKON THEIRFEET.LAST YEAR ALONE -- ITDISTRIBUTED 10 MILLION DOLLARSINPRODUCTS TO FAMILIES.TICKET INFORMATION IS AVAILABLEBY CALLING 371-26-50.CLINICA SIERRA VISTA IS BRINGINGNEW OPPERTUNITIESFOR HEALTH CARE TO KERN COUNTY.THIS WEEK-- THEY ARE REVEALINGTHE DESIGN OF THEIR NEWESTCLINIC.THE REVEAL EVENT WILL SHOWCASE ALIFE-SIZEDTHREE-DIMENSIONALCARDBOARD MODEL OF HOW THECLINIC WILL BE LAID OUT ANDHOW IT INTENDS TO ELEVATE THECLIENT ANDSTAFF EXPERIENCE.IT'S HAPPENING THIS FRIDAY AT 10A-M AT THE SOUTH BAKERSFIELDCLINIC ON WIBLE ROAD.SESAME STREET LIVE IS COMING TOBAKERSFIELD TOMORROW!THAT'S RIGHT - ALL THE CLASSICCHARACTERS LIKE ELMO, COOKIEMONSTER AND BIG BIRD WILL TAKETHE STAGE AND TAKE YOU ON AMAGICAL ADVENTURE.YOU AND THE KIDS WILL HAVE THREECHANCES TO ATTEND THELIVE PERFORMANCE AT MECHANICSBANK THEATER.THE FIRST SHOW WILL BE TOMORROW- AT 6 P.M.AND --WEDNESDAY -- THE FIRSTSHOW STARTS AT 10:30AMAND THE LAST SHOW IS AT 6PM.TICKETS START AT 15 DOLLARS.AND YOU HAVE A CHANCE TO HEARTHE COMEDY STYLINGS OF JOEYDIAZ AT THE FOX THEATER IN JUSTTWO WEEKS.YOU MAY RECOGNIZE DIAZ FROM ANUMBER OF T-V AND FILMROLES - "THE MENTALIST" -- "THELONGEST YARD" -- "SPIDER MANTWO"AND MANY OTHERS.DIAZ HAS ALSO BEEN A REGULARGUEST ON JOE ROGAN'S POPULARPODCAST "THE JOE ROGANEXPERIENCE."TICKETS ARE ON SALE AT THE FOXTHEATER BOX OFFICE - STARTINGAT 35 DOLLARS.HE IS SET TO PERFORM FRIDAY,JANUARY 17 AT THE FOX THEATERIN DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD.HIGH PRESSURE IS BUILDI





