Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desai's place

Video Credit: Pinkvilla - Duration: 06:46s - Published < > Embed
Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desai's place

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desai's place

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desai's place
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan scolds Rashami Desai and supports Sidharth Shukla? — watch video

Rashami Desai brushes Sidharth Shukla's hand away when he walks up to place the thumbs-down sign on...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •DNA


Bigg Boss 13: An angry Salman Khan refused to meet Arhaan Khan post eviction?

As per media reports, Salman Khan refused to meet Arhaan Khan after the latter was evicted from the...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •DNA



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salman Khan CONFIRMS Doing Bigg Boss For Lifetime | Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Salman Khan CONFIRMS Doing Bigg Boss For Lifetime | Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan confirmed that he is never going to quit Bigg Boss . Watch the entire video to know what he has to say about hosting the controversial show.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:21Published

Koena Mitra INSULTS Bigg Boss 13 Makers And Contestants For FIGHTING In The House! [Video]Koena Mitra INSULTS Bigg Boss 13 Makers And Contestants For FIGHTING In The House!

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Koena Mitra angry reaction about the housemates and their ugly next level fight. watch the whole story to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.