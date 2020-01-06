Global  

JNU violence: Students and teachers narrate horror, watch ground report | Oneindia News

JNU violence: Students and teachers narrate horror, watch ground report | Oneindia News

JNU violence: Students and teachers narrate horror, watch ground report | Oneindia News

Oneindia reports from ground on JNU violence, Students narrate horror, masked Goons entered hostels, JNU students and teachers were thrashed.

All Students and teachers question why Delhi police remained a mute spectator.
