Boeing weighs raising more debt

Boeing is reportedly considering plans to raise more debt to bolster its finances amid rising costs after the grounding of its 737 MAX jet.

Fred Katayama reports.
Boeing is reportedly considering tapping the debt markets.

The Wall Street Journal reports analysts expect the plane maker to raise as much as $5 billion in additional debt.

It says the company needs to bolster its finances after the grounding and production halt of its 737 MAX jets that were involved in two fatal crashes.

Boeing has cash - nearly $10 billion at the end of September.

But the crisis has cost the company $9 billion, and the Journal says costs associated with that crisis are rising.

It says Boeing is also considering deferring some capital expenditures, freezing acquisitions and cutting R&D spending to conserve cash.

The company did not immediatley respond to a request for comment.

The report comes one day after Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed they are reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the 737 MAX.

Officials say that issue could push back the return of the MAX, whose grounding has also hurt airlines and Boeing's vast network of suppliers.

The company's shares fell in early trading Monday.




