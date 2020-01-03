Global  

Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst

Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst

Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst

Brent oil prices, the international benchmark, hit the $70 mark for the first time in three months and the price of West Texas Intermediate, the American oil benchmark, reached more than $63 a barrel.
