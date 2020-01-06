Raab: We need to find 'diplomatic way' through Iran crisis

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the US, Europe and Iran to find a "diplomatic way" through the crisis.

He adds the government's first priority is to ensure the safety of UK citizens and nationals in the Middle East.

Report by Alibhaiz.

