Reynhard Sinaga is UK's most prolific rapist, police say

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain describes Reynhard Sinaga as the "UK's most prolific rapist" who preyed on approximately 190 victims. He hails the courage and bravery of one of the victims who contacted the police after being assaulted by Mr Sinaga, leading to his arrest.

UK’s ‘most prolific rapist’ jailed for life for raping dozens of men

UK’s ‘most prolific rapist’ jailed for life for raping dozens of menA man described as “Britain’s most prolific rapist” will never be safe to be released, a court...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsSeattle TimesBBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldNYTimes.com


Potential Reynhard Sinaga victims urged to come forward to police after serial rapist jailed

Potential Reynhard Sinaga victims urged to come forward to police after serial rapist jailedGreater Manchester Police established there may be at least 190 potential victims of Sinaga, but of...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •BBC News



MrRick1858

Rick RT @cnni: Britain's most prolific rapist has been sentenced to life in prison, after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting… 6 seconds ago

olgakoswanurfan

#Instagram @peladangmobil RT @BuzzFeedNewsUK: Thread: Today Reynhard Sinaga, a student from Indonesia, has been jailed for life with a minimum of 30 years for commit… 26 seconds ago

RTerriers

Roosevelt Terriers🌟🌟🌟 RT @peterhrsteyn: Reynhard Sinaga: Britain's 'most prolific rapist' jailed for life https://t.co/VxGauIeV3P 1 minute ago

Cahmie17

Syahmi RT @BBCNWT: A student who raped 48 men in Manchester has been jailed for life. Indonesian student Reynhard Sinaga is thought to be the most… 2 minutes ago

EileenSimper

eileen simper RT @BustingCrimes: Reynhard Sinaga: Britain's 'most prolific rapist' jailed for life. And “Life” must mean life, for this twisted POS. (13… 3 minutes ago

benzkitty_

Hot Wheelz RT @JudithMoritz: BREAKING: Reynhard Sinaga, a student from Indonesia, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years for committ… 3 minutes ago

ogawa_sora

La Vita RT @BruceEmond: The UK press isn't calling Reynhard Sinaga an Indonesian rapist He is Britain's most prolific - paling banyak korban - rapi… 3 minutes ago

CsStalks

colin stalker RT @AbuWankinobbi: "Britain most prolific rapist" From Indonesia 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ffs Reynhard Sinaga: 'Evil sexual predator' jailed for lif… 3 minutes ago


UK's most prolific serial rapist jailed for life after preying on drunk men [Video]UK's most prolific serial rapist jailed for life after preying on drunk men

The UK's most prolific serial rapist has been jailed for life after drugging at least 48 men and filming himself sexually violating them while they were unconscious in his city centre apartment. Police..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

