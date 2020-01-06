Reynhard Sinaga is UK's most prolific rapist, police say

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain describes Reynhard Sinaga as the "UK's most prolific rapist" who preyed on approximately 190 victims. He hails the courage and bravery of one of the victims who contacted the police after being assaulted by Mr Sinaga, leading to his arrest.

Report by Alibhaiz.

