Trump to dismiss climate impacts in overhaul of environmental reviews - sources

The Trump administration will unveil new regulations on Wednesday, which would limit the types of projects like highways and pipelines that require environmental review and no longer require federal agencies to weigh their climate impacts, sources familiar with the plan said.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
The Trump administration is set to announce a major overhaul of the environmental review process.

Sources tell Reuters that the White House this week will unveil new regulations that would limit the types of projects that require review.

The proposed overhaul will update how federal agencies implement the National Environmental Policy Act - a law aimed at ensuring the government protects the environment when reviewing or making decisions about major projects, from building roads and bridges, to approving interstate pipelines.

As part of the proposed changes - the White House is also expected to announce that federal agencies no longer need to consider the climate impacts of federal projects.

The President - a vocal critic of regulations - has said the overhaul will speed up permit approvals for the projects.

Something industry groups - like the American Petroleum Institute - have been calling for.

In November, over 30 groups urged the White House to hurry the release of the overhaul, saying it was long overdue.

At odds with the changes - environmental groups - which warn that by weakening the bedrock environmental law, the U.S. will lose a significant tool to combat climate change and allow companies to harm local communities with less scrutiny.



