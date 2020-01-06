Global  

Free CPR and first aid training offered for parents

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
Being a caretaker can take a lot of skills and knowledge.

That's why the City of Bakersfield and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host free pediatric CPR and first aid courses.
LOCAL PARENTS THEOPPORTUNITY TO GET C-P-RCERTIFIED FOR FREE.THE NON-PROFIT IS FUNDING FREEPEDIATRIC C-P-R / A-E-D COURSESTOPARENTS, EXPECTING PARENTS,GRANDPARENTSAND CHILDCARE PROVIDERS OF KIDSUNDER 18 YEARS OLD.THE THREE SESSIONS ARE ONJANUARY 11TH, FEBRUARY 8TH,AND MARCH 21ST FROM 8 A-M TO 1P-M AT THE MCMURTREYAQUATIC CENTER.PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.YOU CAN SIGN UP IN PERSON AT THEAQUATIC CENTER...LOCATED AT 13-25 Q STREET.LASSENS FOOD AND VITAMIN STORE




