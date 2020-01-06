Free CPR and first aid training offered for parents now < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:28s - Published Free CPR and first aid training offered for parents Being a caretaker can take a lot of skills and knowledge. That's why the City of Bakersfield and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host free pediatric CPR and first aid courses. 0

Free CPR and first aid training offered for parents LOCAL PARENTS THEOPPORTUNITY TO GET C-P-RCERTIFIED FOR FREE.THE NON-PROFIT IS FUNDING FREEPEDIATRIC C-P-R / A-E-D COURSESTOPARENTS, EXPECTING PARENTS,GRANDPARENTSAND CHILDCARE PROVIDERS OF KIDSUNDER 18 YEARS OLD.THE THREE SESSIONS ARE ONJANUARY 11TH, FEBRUARY 8TH,AND MARCH 21ST FROM 8 A-M TO 1P-M AT THE MCMURTREYAQUATIC CENTER.PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.YOU CAN SIGN UP IN PERSON AT THEAQUATIC CENTER...LOCATED AT 13-25 Q STREET.





