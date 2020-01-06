Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michelle Williams Advocates for Women's Rights in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Michelle Williams Advocates for Women's Rights in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech | THR News

Michelle Williams Advocates for Women's Rights in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech | THR News

Michelle Williams Advocates for Women's Rights in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech | THR News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Michelle Williams Calls on Women to Protect ‘Right to Choose’ in Globes Speech: Vote ‘In Your Own Self Interest’

Actress Michelle Williams gestured to the upcoming November election in her Golden Globes acceptance...
Mediaite - Published

Michelle Williams Makes a Passionate Plea for Abortion Rights in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech


TIME - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesJust JaredHinduE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Irishman,' 'Two Popes' Among Movies Snubbed at Golden Globes | THR News [Video]'The Irishman,' 'Two Popes' Among Movies Snubbed at Golden Globes | THR News

Other films with multiple nominations that didn't win a single award include 'Bombshell,' 'Dolemite Is My Name,' 'Harriet,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Knives Out' and 'Little Women.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:01Published

Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News [Video]Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News

The 'Office' creator also took shots at Felicity Huffman and Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.