Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq

Top Trump administration officials will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

This includes the secretaries of state and defense, according to Reuters.com.

The developments in Iraq and Iran after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian official in Baghdad.

The 2:30 p.m.

Briefing will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

CIA Director Gina Haspel and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley may also be in attendance.