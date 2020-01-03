Global  

US Bracing For Iran's Next Move Following Death Of Top Military General

US Bracing For Iran's Next Move Following Death Of Top Military General

US Bracing For Iran's Next Move Following Death Of Top Military General

CBS4's Natalie Brand an estimated one million people filled the streets of Tehran Monday for a public funeral procession and calling for revenge.
Iran vows 'serious revenge' for the killing of its top military general

Iran has promised "severe revenge" on those responsible for the death of top military commander Qasem...
SBS - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Oil steadies as market ponders Iran's next move

Oil prices steadied on Monday after Brent touched above $70 a barrel on rhetoric from the United...
Reuters India - Published


23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 6, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 6, 2020

More fallout today from the U.S. drone attack that killed Iran's top military leader. Plus, you're invited to take part in a black-tie gala to start the new year, maybe even dance with the mayor, all..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 09:38Published

President: U.S. will strike back if Iran retaliates [Video]President: U.S. will strike back if Iran retaliates

Now to the worldwide implications after the U.S. drone attack that killed Iran's top military leader. Iran now says it will no longer abide by the 2015 nuclear deal and lawmakers in Iraq have taken a..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:10Published

