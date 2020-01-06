Harvey Weinstein Charged In Los Angeles As New York Presses Forward With Their Case Against Him

Harvey Weinstein was charged on Monday with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.

Both assaults are from accusations that stem from events in 2013, reports Reuters.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them." MeToo movement Weinstein was previously a top-level producer and creator in Hollywood.