Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein Charged In Los Angeles As New York Presses Forward With Their Case Against Him

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Charged In Los Angeles As New York Presses Forward With Their Case Against Him

Harvey Weinstein Charged In Los Angeles As New York Presses Forward With Their Case Against Him

Harvey Weinstein was charged on Monday with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.

Both assaults are from accusations that stem from events in 2013, reports Reuters.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them." MeToo movement Weinstein was previously a top-level producer and creator in Hollywood.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Harvey Weinstein Charged In Los Angeles As New York Presses Forward With Their Case Against Him

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles for sex crimes as NY rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sexual Assault Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Gets Underway In New York [Video]Sexual Assault Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Gets Underway In New York

CBS4's Naomi Ruchim reports new sexual misconduct charges were files against him in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published

Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles [Video]Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in Los Angeles on sex crime charges, reports Reuters. This happened just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial. Weinstein's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.