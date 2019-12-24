Global  

Amy Kennedy Launches Campaign To Challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew In South Jersey

Amy Kennedy Launches Campaign To Challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew In South Jersey

Amy Kennedy Launches Campaign To Challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew In South Jersey

She joins the race after Van Drew switched to the Republican Party following last month's impeachment vote.
Amy Kennedy Launches Campaign To Challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew In South Jersey

CREWS FOUND DAMAGE TO PIPEINSULATION THAT CONTAINSASBESTOS BEFORE THE SCHOOLSCLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAY BREAK.ANOTHER DEMOCRAT HASJOINED RACE TO CHALLENGE SOUTHJERSEY CONGRESSMAN JEFF VANDREW, AMY KENNEDY LAUNCHED HERCAM THIS MORNING.ATLANTIC CITY NATIVE ANDFORMER TEACHER IS MAR TOYEDPATRICK KENNEDY.SHE JOIN THE RACE AFTER VANDREW SWITCHED FROM THEDEMOCRATIC TO REPUBLICANPARTY, FOLLOWING LAST MONTH'SIMPEACHMENT VOTE.



Amy Kennedy to run against party-switching US Rep. Van Drew

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A member of the Kennedy family, a former public school teacher, said Monday...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



