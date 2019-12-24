She joins the race after Van Drew switched to the Republican Party following last month's impeachment vote.

Amy Kennedy Launches Campaign To Challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew In South Jersey CREWS FOUND DAMAGE TO PIPEINSULATION THAT CONTAINSASBESTOS BEFORE THE SCHOOLSCLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAY BREAK.ANOTHER DEMOCRAT HASJOINED RACE TO CHALLENGE SOUTHJERSEY CONGRESSMAN JEFF VANDREW, AMY KENNEDY LAUNCHED HERCAM THIS MORNING.ATLANTIC CITY NATIVE ANDFORMER TEACHER IS MAR TOYEDPATRICK KENNEDY.SHE JOIN THE RACE AFTER VANDREW SWITCHED FROM THEDEMOCRATIC TO REPUBLICANPARTY, FOLLOWING LAST MONTH'SIMPEACHMENT VOTE.



