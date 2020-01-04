U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move As Country Ends Mourning For Gen. Soleimani

The Pentagon says the U.S. has no plans to pull troops out of Iraq and is putting soldiers at home on alert to deploy.

The U.S. is bracing for Iran's next move as it ends 3 days of mourning for one of the country's top generals, who was killed in an airstrike last week.

