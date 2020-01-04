CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 6) 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:14s - Published CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 6) Monday brought new charges against Harvey Weinstein. A federal judge has approved a $15 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit by women who claim they were abused by former USC gynecologist George Tyndall, a former campus gynecologist George Tyndall. Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg wrapped up his two-day Southern California visit.