Anil Kapoor, Aditya, Disha Patani BACK TO BACK Funny Moments | Malang Official Trailer Launch

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 05:22s
Have a look at all the funny moments of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor from the trailer launch of Malang.
Recent related news from verified sources

Malang trailer: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur's sizzling chemistry steals the show

Malang trailer: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur's sizzling chemistry steals the showMohit Suri, the man behind films like Zeher, Kalyug, Aashiqui 2, and Ek Villain, is now gearing up...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Hindu


'Malang': Disha-Aditya twin in green

The trailer of ‘Malang’ was unveiled today at a trailer launch event. The launch event was...
IndiaTimes - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Malang' Trailer: Disha and Aditya film is about action and thrilling adventure [Video]'Malang' Trailer: Disha and Aditya film is about action and thrilling adventure

The much awaited trailer of Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu is finally out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published

Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor sizzle in 'Malang' new poster [Video]Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor sizzle in 'Malang' new poster

Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer "Malang" new poster is out now. The latest poster showcases the sizzling chemistry between the duo.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published

