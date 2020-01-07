Global  

JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends 'Free Kashmir' poster in Mumbai protests

JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends 'Free Kashmir' poster in Mumbai protests

JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends 'Free Kashmir' poster in Mumbai protests

Shiv Sena has defended the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster that was seen during protests in Mumbai saying that the poster sought freedom from restriction imposed in Kashmir.
