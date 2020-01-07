'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition

A couple from "The Bachelor" is possibly in hot water over a $1 million prize.

Fantasy sports provider DraftKings is conducting a review into Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner, ESPN reports.

Over the weekend the couple took part in an NFL fantasy football contest.

Jade won a $1 million prize.

DraftKings is looking into if she colluded with her husband to double their chance to win, which is against the rules.

13 Action News reached out to DraftKings and they sent us the following statement: "The DraftKings compliance team reviews the results of all major contests to ensure they comply with our terms of use and applicable state regulations.

We take the integrity and fairness of our contests seriously and prizes are not paid out until our reviews are complete."