Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition

'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition

A couple from "The Bachelor" is possibly in hot water over a $1 million prize.

Fantasy sports provider DraftKings is conducting a review into Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner, ESPN reports.

Over the weekend the couple took part in an NFL fantasy football contest.

Jade won a $1 million prize.

DraftKings is looking into if she colluded with her husband to double their chance to win, which is against the rules.

13 Action News reached out to DraftKings and they sent us the following statement: "The DraftKings compliance team reviews the results of all major contests to ensure they comply with our terms of use and applicable state regulations.

We take the integrity and fairness of our contests seriously and prizes are not paid out until our reviews are complete."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOX40

FOX40 News Two former "Bachelor in Paradise" contestants are under investigation for allegedly cheating in a fantasy sports ga… https://t.co/N0WUKBkXxI 53 minutes ago

GloriaSeattleWA

GloriaSEA 🌎🌍🌏🌿 RT @PrestonTVNews: #breaking TONIGHT on KOMO at 11: Flooding concerns as rain falls and snow turns to rain. PLUS, when more lowland snow co… 2 hours ago

PrestonTVNews

Preston Phillips #breaking TONIGHT on KOMO at 11: Flooding concerns as rain falls and snow turns to rain. PLUS, when more lowland sn… https://t.co/16ds6ZnCKb 3 hours ago

proudnana_3

Eileen Newell RT @FOX40: Two former "Bachelor in Paradise" contestants are under investigation for allegedly cheating in a fantasy sports game that could… 5 hours ago

FOX40

FOX40 News Two former "Bachelor in Paradise" contestants are under investigation for allegedly cheating in a fantasy sports ga… https://t.co/hxbxtLXNEq 5 hours ago

theturfsports

The Turf Were Tanner and Jade from #TheBachelor playing DraftKings for the right reason? Or by the right rules? https://t.co/r9W0qOyC2w 7 hours ago

FOX40

FOX40 News Couple from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ accused of cheating to win $1 million fantasy sports prize https://t.co/I7hoAoSqlk 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.