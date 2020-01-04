Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

How the U.S. killed top Iranian general in a drone strike

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
How the U.S. killed top Iranian general in a drone strike

How the U.S. killed top Iranian general in a drone strike
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

How the U.S. killed top Iranian general in a drone strike

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN General Qassim Soleimani, head of Iran's expeditionary Quds Force, was killed early Friday by a U.S. drone that fired missiles into his convoy near Baghdad International Airport.

The U.S. military has confirmed that it carried out the attack.

The Times of Israel reports that a MQ-9 Reaper drone fired four missiles into two cars and destroyed the vehicles on the airport's access road.

Citing local media sources, the paper reports that the blast tore Soleimani apart and the general was later identified by the ring he wore on his hand.

The strike killed Soleimani, his son-in-law and five Iranian Revolutionary Guards members.

According to the New York Times, several Tehran-backed Iraqi militia leaders in the convoy were also killed.

The Times of Israel reported 10 fatalities for the airstrike.

The Washington Examiner reports that the MQ-9 drone was favored for its quiet propellers and loitering capabilities.

Citing debris analysis by independent observers, Forbes reports that the missiles utilized could be the JAGM, a missile type that adds advanced sensors to the Hellfire missile.

RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

General Qassim Soleimani in a motor convoy near Baghdad International Airport 2.

MQ-9 Reaper drone fires four missiles at the convoy, killing Soleimani 3.

Ten Iranian and Iraqi fatalities reported 4.

MQ-9 speculated to have fired new missiles known as JAGM in the attack VOICEOVER (in English): "General Qassim Soleimani, head of Iran's expeditionary Quds Force, was killed early Friday by a U.S. drone that fired missiles into his convoy near Baghdad International Airport." "The U.S. military has confirmed that it carried out the attack." "The Times of Israel reports that a MQ-9 Reaper drone fired four missiles into two cars and destroyed the vehicles on the airport's access road." "Citing local media sources, the paper reports that the blast tore Soleimani apart and the general was later identified by the ring he wore on his hand." "The strike killed Soleimani, his son-in-law and five Iranian Revolutionary Guards members." "According to the New York Times, several Tehran-backed Iraqi militia leaders in the convoy were also killed." "The Times of Israel reported 10 fatalities for the airstrike." "The Washington Examiner reports that the MQ-9 drone was favored for its quiet propellers and loitering capabilities." "Citing debris analysis by independent observers, Forbes reports that the missiles utilized could be the JAGM, a missile type that adds advanced sensors to the Hellfire missile." SOURCES: U.S. Department of Defense, New York Times, Times of Israel, Gulf News, Washington Examiner, Forbes https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2049534/statement-by-the-department-of-defense/ https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/02/world/middleeast/qassem-soleimani-iraq-iran-attack.html https://www.timesofisrael.com/four-hellfire-missiles-and-a-severed-hand-the-killing-of-qassem-soleimani/ https://gulfnews.com/world/mena/killing-soleimani-how-was-the-operation-carried-out-1.1578063347074 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/laser-guided-hellfire-missile-traveling-230-mph-killed-qassem-soleimani https://www.forbes.com/sites/sebastienroblin/2020/01/04/did-the-pentagon-use-new-joint-air-to-ground-missiles-in-killing-of-general-soleimani/#7cbbc35e4bb6 *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377



Recent related news from verified sources

Remains of general killed in US drone strike returned to Iran

Remains of general killed in US drone strike returned to IranThe body of the top Iranian commander, who was killed in a US drone strike, has arrived in Iran....
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDaily RecordSeattle Times


Timeline: How The U.S. Came To Strike And Kill A Top Iranian General

The drone strike came after a week of building tension between the U.S. and Iran. Here's what is...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Energy DailyCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's Quds Force commander [Video]How a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's Quds Force commander

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — General Qassim Soleimani, head of Iran's expeditionary Quds Force, was killed early Friday by a U.S. drone that fired missiles into his convoy near Baghdad International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:33Published

Soleimani's coffin arrives in hometown for burial [Video]Soleimani's coffin arrives in hometown for burial

The body of the senior Iranian military commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week arrived in his home town of Kerman in southeast Iran on Tuesday (January 7) for burial.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.