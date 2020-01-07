French company taking delivery door to door, by droid

The idea behind the Valeo eDeliver4U was born at last year's CES, when Valeo partnered with Chinese e-commerce platform Meituan Dianping to develop a delivery system.

A year later, the company is now preparing to roll out a prototype of the droid on the streets of China this year.

The droid, which stands at 9.1 feet long (2.8 meters), 3.9 feet wide (1.2 meters), 5.5 feet tall (1.7 meters), uses an all-electric 48V system engine, has space for up to 17 boxes for meals per trip, and uses the company's lidar technology to identify objects and modify its speed and path.

Lidar is the laser imaging technology used increasingly in self-driving cars to generate precise pictures of the environment around the vehicles.