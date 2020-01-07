Teenager admits killing Pc Andrew Harper

A teenager has admitted killing Pc Andrew Harper.

The 28-year-old newlywed died from multiple injuries after being dragged under a van on August 15 last year.

The Thames Valley Police officer had been on duty when he was killed near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire.

The alleged van driver, Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer, Reading, appeared for a plea hearing at the Old Bailey via video-link from Belmarsh Prison, wearing a black and white Puma sweatshirt.