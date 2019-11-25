NY Giants To Interview Baylor Coach Matt Rhule 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:20s - Published NY Giants To Interview Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Today the New York Giants will interview Baylor University's Matt Rhule in their search for a new head coach.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Sources: Baylor's Rhule declines Browns interview Baylor coach Matt Rhule, who is expected to be a leading candidate for head-coaching vacancies with...

ESPN - Published 1 week ago



Six namesÂ the Giants may consider for their next head coach Baylor coach Matt Rhule and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be among the options...

Newsday - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this