Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

British tourists have hair-raising encounter with bull elephant while on safari in South Africa

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
British tourists have hair-raising encounter with bull elephant while on safari in South Africa

British tourists have hair-raising encounter with bull elephant while on safari in South Africa

On Friday (January 3) three British tourists had a hair-raising encounter while on Safari in Pilanesberg National Park, South Africa.

The filmer told Newsflare: "A large bull elephant moved dangerously close to our game vehicle but instead of attacking it used the vehicle to scratch off it's flank."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wildlife photographer captures incredible close encounter with gentle elephant herd in South Africa [Video]Wildlife photographer captures incredible close encounter with gentle elephant herd in South Africa

This was the moment wildlife enthusiast Ewan Wilson got up close and personal with a herd of giant elephants while retrieving a camera trap in the bush. This once in a lifetime opportunity happened..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:45Published

Hungry elephant pushes 30ft tree down to feed herd during night safari in South Africa [Video]Hungry elephant pushes 30ft tree down to feed herd during night safari in South Africa

Night-time safari tourists run into an adrenalin-fuelled sighting as a six-tonne elephant sends a 30ft tree crashing to the ground so that the herd can feed on the leaves above. The tourists are left..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.