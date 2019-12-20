Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Cambridge Police Officer Charged With Robbing Elderly Man In Southboro

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Former Cambridge Police Officer Charged With Robbing Elderly Man In SouthboroWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

metrowestdaily

MetroWest Daily News Framingham man who is former Cambridge police officer indicted in Southborough robbery https://t.co/rAARgcGPNu 3 hours ago

telegramdotcom

Telegram & Gazette Former Cambridge police officer indicted in Southboro robbery https://t.co/uGgWOe1TB3 @GaryMurrayTG @SouthboroughPd… https://t.co/oQGmavqQUE 5 hours ago

crime_wow

WoWCrime Former Cambridge police officer charged with robbing elderly man - https://t.co/Hr3WTEWyIy #wowcrime… https://t.co/O3j8wwwaOf 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Akron man arrested for allegedly impersonating officer to steal money from elderly man [Video]Akron man arrested for allegedly impersonating officer to steal money from elderly man

A 36-year-old man from Akron was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation for impersonating a peace officer, according to a report from police.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:34Published

Oklahoma City Police Officer Gets 10 Years in Prison for Second-Degree Murder [Video]Oklahoma City Police Officer Gets 10 Years in Prison for Second-Degree Murder

Keith Sweeney, a former Oklahoma City police sergeant found guilty of second-degree murder after shooting and killing an unarmed, suicidal man in 2017, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.