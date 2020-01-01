Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joke new puppy was snubbed from Golden Globes

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joke new puppy was snubbed from Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joke new puppy was snubbed from Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have joked that they were planning on bringing their puppy Gino to the Golden Globes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ring in New Year with a kiss

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed in the New Year with a kiss, while...
Mid-Day - Published

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas peck romantic kiss at Golden Globe red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra rocked the red carpet look along with...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Golden Globes: Priyanka-Nick's stylish red carpet outing [Video]Golden Globes: Priyanka-Nick's stylish red carpet outing

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:45Published

Golden Globes 2020, Red Carpet Looks [Video]Golden Globes 2020, Red Carpet Looks

They may not have taken home a Golden Globe but these stars were winners on the red carpet. From hot couples Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to our favorites like..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.