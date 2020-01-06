House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on.

