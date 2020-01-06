Global  

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

On Jan.

5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on.
Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On Iran

Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On IranWatch VideoThe House is expected to introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution this...
Washington Roundup: The War Powers Act Explained

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote on the War Powers Resolution later this week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote on the War Powers Resolution later this week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:38Published

Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On Iran

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the goal is to limit President Trump's military actions regarding Iran.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the goal is to limit President Trump&apos;s military actions regarding Iran.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

