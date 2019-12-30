Rebecca Long-Bailey launches Labour leadership bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey says all candidates for the Labour leadership need to set out a "positive vision" for the future, as well as being able to unify the party and country.

Ms Long-Bailey is the sixth MP to enter the running to succeed Jeremy Corbyn, as well as Clive Lewis, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips, Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry.

Report by Alibhaiz.

