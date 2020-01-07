Global  

Vidhu Vinod: 'Shikara' about people who're refugees in their country

Vidhu Vinod: 'Shikara' about people who're refugees in their country

Vidhu Vinod: 'Shikara' about people who're refugees in their country

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits", filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra said he condemns all kinds of violence -- the one that is taking place today, and the one that happened in Kashmir 30 years ago.
