Vidhu Vinod: 'Shikara' about people who're refugees in their country

വിക്കു The സ്പൈഡി🇮🇳🕷️🕸️ RT @ianslife_in: At the trailer launch of his upcoming film "#Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits", filmmaker #VidhuVinodChopra s… 6 seconds ago

सनातनी योद्धा 🔱 RT @dharmicverangna: This #Shikara movie poster brings back horrific memories. It brings back memories of the trauma that we #KashmiriHindu… 3 minutes ago

Suresh Sadagopan 🇮🇳 Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Shikara: It is about those who have been refugees in India for over three decades… https://t.co/OX854s7KeD 11 minutes ago

Yahoo India Shikara Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film Is A Moving Account About Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits!… https://t.co/SL8y1h37Zy 22 minutes ago

Nilesh Gaikwad RT @DrJwalaG: Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Shikara: It is about those who have been refugees in India for over 3 decades. He is talking about Kash… 32 minutes ago