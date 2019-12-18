Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer AP singh says will file curative petition in Court
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:59s - Published < > Embed
Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer AP singh says will file curative petition in Court
GDP ADVANCE ESTIMATES: GOVT PEGS ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 5% FOR FY20, NIRBHAYA CONVICTS' LAWYER: WILL FILE CURATIVE PETITION IN SC , NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA DAL CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR JNU ATTACK, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, NINE CENTRAL TRADE UNIONS CALL BHARAT BANDH TOMORROW, AUSTRALIAN FIRES: 24 PEOPLE KILLED, STAMPEDE AT QASEM SOLEIMANI'S FUNERAL AND OTHER NEWS
Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a death warrant against all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya case. They will be executed on January 22nd at 7 am. Nirbhaya's mother and father, who fought 7 years..