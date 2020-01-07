Global  

Corbyn: Assassination of Qassem Soleimani was illegal

Corbyn: Assassination of Qassem Soleimani was illegal

Corbyn: Assassination of Qassem Soleimani was illegal

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani was "illegal" adding the US should've abided by international law.

He adds any retaliation from Iran wouldn't be justifiable but only dangerous for the region and countries involved.

Report by Alibhaiz.

