Jeremy Corbyn 'looking forward' to Labour leadership vote

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is looking forward to the leadership vote, adding he is "proud" of the party and the dedication of its membership.

He adds candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey - who rated Mr Corbyn's leadership a 10 out of 10 - is a "wonderful colleague".

Report by Alibhaiz.

