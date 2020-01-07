Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jacqueline Jossa to launch first clothing collection with In The Style

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Jacqueline Jossa to launch first clothing collection with In The Style

Jacqueline Jossa to launch first clothing collection with In The Style

Jacqueline Jossa to launch first clothing collection with In The Style She has been revealed as the latest ambassador after she signed a six-figure deal with the fashion retail.

And decided to team up with the brand for their approach to make "real women" look and feel confident.

Jacqueline Jossa via statement: Jacqueline Jossa via statement: Jacqueline promised her collection will feature a mix of loungewear, eveningwear and day-time essentials to embody her own much-loved girl next door style.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Jacqueline Jossa to launch first clothing collection with In The Style #JacquelineJossa #InTheStyle #Fashion https://t.co/Najeqb5eBz 7 hours ago

shopy_cart

ShopyCart Jacqueline Jossa to launch first clothing collection with In The Style https://t.co/HI8JN6wDwU https://t.co/2fB0ooJ5Sc 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.