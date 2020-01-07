Jacqueline Jossa to launch first clothing collection with In The Style

Jacqueline Jossa to launch first clothing collection with In The Style She has been revealed as the latest ambassador after she signed a six-figure deal with the fashion retail.

And decided to team up with the brand for their approach to make "real women" look and feel confident.

Jacqueline Jossa via statement: Jacqueline promised her collection will feature a mix of loungewear, eveningwear and day-time essentials to embody her own much-loved girl next door style.