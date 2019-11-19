Toronto Raptors' Rookie Takes On CN Tower's Glass Floor

The Toronto Raptor's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson visited the city's CN Tower and decided to check out the attraction's glass floor.



Recent related videos from verified sources Joel Embiid Gets Mocked by Drake After Being Held Scoreless for First Time Joel Embiid Gets Mocked by Drake After Being Held Scoreless for First Time. The boastful Joel Embiid was humbled on Monday night. Embiid finished with zero points on 0-for-11 shooting. in the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10Published on November 26, 2019 Queens Of The North Celebrate Toronto Raptors Game Two of Canada’s greatest athletes made an appearance at the Toronto Raptors basketball game on Monday. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 00:54Published on November 19, 2019