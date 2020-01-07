'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

Wurtzel's childhood friend David Samuels confirmed that she died from metastatic breast cancer on Tuesday, Jan.

Lizzie’s literary genius rests not just in her acres of quotable one-liners but in her invention of what was really a new form, which has more or less replaced literary fiction — the memoir by a young person no one has ever heard of before.

It was a form that Lizzie fashioned in her own image, because she always needed to be both the character and the author, David Samuels, via 'The New York Times'.

Born in 1967, Wurtzel gained national acclaim after the release of her controversial memoir, 'Prozac Nation.'.

An intimate account of Wurtzel's struggles with depression and substance abuse during her tenure at Harvard University, 'Prozac Nation' is often credited with the rise of confessional-style memoirs.

Wurtzel is survived by husband James Freed Jr. who she wed in 2015 and her mother, Lynne Ellen Winters