Carrie Underwood Headlining Barefoot Country Music Festival In Wildwood 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:31s - Published Get ready for a big bash on the beach this summer. Get ready for a big bash on the beach this summer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Carrie Underwood Headlining Barefoot Country Music Festival In Wildwood VITTORIA WOODILL FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".WELL, GET READY FOR A BIGBASH ON THE BEACH THIS SUMMER.WE HAVE LEARN THIS THATCOUNTRY MUSIC STAR CARRIEUNDERWOOD WILL HEAD LINEBAREFOOT COUNTRY MUSIKFEST INWILDWOOD, THREE DAY CONCERT ONTHE BEACH FROM JUNE 19TH TOTHE 21ST AND FEATURE MORE THAN30 MUSICAL ACTS.ORGANIZERS HAVE NOT ANNOUNCEDANY OTHER SINGERS ORPERFORMERS OR WHICH DAYUNDERWOOD WILL PERFORM.TICKET WILL GET ON SALE THEYTHIS FRIDAY.





