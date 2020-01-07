Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Carrie Underwood Headlining Barefoot Country Music Festival In Wildwood

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Carrie Underwood Headlining Barefoot Country Music Festival In WildwoodGet ready for a big bash on the beach this summer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Carrie Underwood Headlining Barefoot Country Music Festival In Wildwood

VITTORIA WOODILL FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".WELL, GET READY FOR A BIGBASH ON THE BEACH THIS SUMMER.WE HAVE LEARN THIS THATCOUNTRY MUSIC STAR CARRIEUNDERWOOD WILL HEAD LINEBAREFOOT COUNTRY MUSIKFEST INWILDWOOD, THREE DAY CONCERT ONTHE BEACH FROM JUNE 19TH TOTHE 21ST AND FEATURE MORE THAN30 MUSICAL ACTS.ORGANIZERS HAVE NOT ANNOUNCEDANY OTHER SINGERS ORPERFORMERS OR WHICH DAYUNDERWOOD WILL PERFORM.TICKET WILL GET ON SALE THEYTHIS FRIDAY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here [Video]The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here

The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here. This year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place from June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee. Here are the headliners and a few of the performers. Tame..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Wild baby elephant sparks panic after rampaging through music festival [Video]Wild baby elephant sparks panic after rampaging through music festival

A wild baby elephant sparked panic after rampaging through a music festival. The band were rehearsing for their performance when the music startled a nearby herd in Chiang Mai, northern..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.