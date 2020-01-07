Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country

Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country

Iraq’s parliament called for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave their country.

This comes after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general and President Donald Trump threatens Iran.

According to Reuters, Trump threatened to target Iranian cultural sites Tehran retaliates against the U.S. An Iranian government minister denounced Trump as a “terrorist in a suit” after his threats.

Iran then said it was taking a step back from commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released



Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq’s outgoing prime minister says US troops must leave

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s outgoing prime minister said Tuesday that the United States has no...
Seattle Times - Published

Germany, NATO withdraw 'some personnel' from Iraq

Germany, NATO withdraw 'some personnel' from IraqBRUSSELS - Germany moved 35 soldiers serving in Iraq to neighboring Jordan and Kuwait on Tuesday,...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraqis worry about US retaliation after Trump threatens sanctions [Video]Iraqis worry about US retaliation after Trump threatens sanctions

US President Trump's threats come as Iraq backs a resolution calling for US troops to leave the country.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published

Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq [Video]Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq

After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.