Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Niners Squad Ready To Host Vikings In Huge Playoff Game At Levi's

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
New Niners Squad Ready To Host Vikings In Huge Playoff Game At Levi's

New Niners Squad Ready To Host Vikings In Huge Playoff Game At Levi's

The last time the 49ers were in the playoffs, rookie Nick Bosa was just getting his drivers license and Jimmy Garoppolo was finishing his senior season in college.

Most of them don't really understand how much losing the team went through to get to the top spot in the NFC West.

Dennis O'Donnell reports.

(1-7-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

49erswebzone

49ers Webzone New Niners Squad Ready To Host Vikings In Huge Playoff Game At Levi's #49ers [AOL On] https://t.co/iNcsYlTvJe 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mystic Lake Casino Is Hosting A Vikings Playoff Game Watch Party [Video]Mystic Lake Casino Is Hosting A Vikings Playoff Game Watch Party

Katie Steiner was there Saturday morning as organizers got ready for the big event (2:04). WCCO Saturday Morning — January 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:04Published

Santa Clara Police Boost Security Before 49ers Playoff Game [Video]Santa Clara Police Boost Security Before 49ers Playoff Game

As the clock ticks down to the Vikings-49ers playoff game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, local law enforcement is beefing up security to keep fans and players safe. Len Ramirez reports from Santa..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.