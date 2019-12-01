Global  

Top 10 Movie Problems That Could Have Been Solved Easily

Top 10 Movie Problems That Could Have Been Solved Easily

Top 10 Movie Problems That Could Have Been Solved Easily

These are the top 10 movie problems that could have been solved easily.

In hindsight, this could’ve been a lot easier.

For this list, we’re taking a look at major problems in movies that could’ve been resolved easily if the characters just stopped to think of an obvious solution.

From giving the tape to someone bad in "The Ring," to giving Wonder Woman the spear in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," to going for the arm in "Avengers: Infinity War," these are simple solutions that movies just glossed over.
