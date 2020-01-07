Global  

Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency after the island got hit with a series of earthquakes.

According to Reuters, at least one person was killed, several buildings fell over and power was knocked out.

The strongest earthquake Puerto Rico faced was 6.4, the most powerful to hit the U.S. territory.

Two large power plants were shut down, cutting off drinking water to at least 300,000 customers.

Vazquez said she wasn’t sure when the power would be restored.
Recent related news from verified sources

Puerto Rico declares emergency, activates National Guard after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSUSATODAY.com


Earthquake collapses iconic stone arch Punta Ventana in Puerto Rico

Earthquake collapses iconic stone arch Punta Ventana in Puerto RicoA rock formation at a popular tourist attraction on Puerto Rico has collapsed after a powerful...
New Zealand Herald - Published


