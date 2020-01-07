What Is Happening With Iran?

Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday.

This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Solemani's killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East, reports Reuters.

Iranian people attended the funeral procession and burial for Soleimani in droves.

He was the head of the elite Quds Force and responsible for the defense of many Iranian people.