What Is Happening With Iran?

Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday.

This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Solemani's killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East, reports Reuters.

Iranian people attended the funeral procession and burial for Soleimani in droves.

He was the head of the elite Quds Force and responsible for the defense of many Iranian people.
Live: 'All is well', Trump says after Iran hits back

With Iran firing several missiles targeting US troops in Iraq bases, the tension in the Gulf is at an...
IndiaTimes - Published

Will Oil Prices Crash Or Rally When Iran Reacts?

Brent is trading in the neighborhood of $70 per barrel, a price not seen since the spring of 2019....
OilPrice.com - Published


